InstaVolt charges forward with new CEO appointment

InstaVolt, recognised for its rapid EV charging network in the UK, is preparing for a growth phase with the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

Adrian Keen, who served as Chief Executive for over seven years, oversaw InstaVolt’s rise to prominence in the industry.

Delvin Lane, with 26 years of experience in energy management, steps in as the new CEO to lead the company through its next phase of expansion.

Under Keen’s leadership, InstaVolt solidified its position as a leading EV charging provider, with plans to install thousands of ultra-rapid chargers across the UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal and Iceland.

Mr Keen will continue to contribute his expertise as a senior advisor, ensuring a smooth transition and supporting the company’s international development.

Delvin Lane’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for InstaVolt, as the company aims to reinforce its status as a benchmark for reliable and contactless EV charging worldwide.

Mr Lane brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at eEnergy Group plc, where he spearheaded significant growth initiatives and led the company to become one of the UK’s top energy operators.

Speaking of his new role at InstaVolt, Lane said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the market leader at this exciting time in the company’s growth.”

InstaVolt Chairman Adrian Pike said. “I would like to thank Adrian for his commitment and hard work over many years, which has delivered a pipeline of more than 16,000 chargers to fulfil its goal to be the largest CPO in Europe.

“He leaves his post with InstaVolt in great shape having just installed a record number of rapid chargers in the first quarter of 2024.”