 

Energy Made Easy

Stopping waste with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air

Mar 01, 2018 Sustainability & Environment, Daily Fact Film, Water 0

Featured Video Play Icon

 
Will and Jaden Smith are launching a new line of flavoured water which they say will reduce waste and slash carbon dioxide emissions.

The singer and actor’s JUST Water brand uses paper and plant-based material to create its fully recyclable boxy bottle, which it claims has a 74% lower emissions footprint than a standard heavyweight plastic bottle.

The cap is also made from sugarcane, which absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while it is growing.

The bottle has a wide mouth to encourage people to easily refill it from taps instead of having to buy a new one.

Click here to read comments or to add a new one

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsors

Stay Connected

Sponsors