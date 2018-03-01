Stopping waste with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air

Mar 01, 2018 Jonny Bairstow Sustainability & Environment, Daily Fact Film, Water 0
Will and Jaden Smith are launching a new line of flavoured water which they say will reduce waste and slash carbon dioxide emissions.
The singer and actor’s JUST Water brand uses paper and plant-based material to create its fully recyclable boxy bottle, which it claims has a 74% lower emissions footprint than a standard heavyweight plastic bottle.
The cap is also made from sugarcane, which absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while it is growing.
The bottle has a wide mouth to encourage people to easily refill it from taps instead of having to buy a new one.
