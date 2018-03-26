Rolls-Royce wins £24m for cleaner aircraft engines

Image: Rolls-Royce

The UK Government has awarded £24 million for the development of next generation aircraft engines that are greener and have greater fuel efficiency.

The projects led by Rolls-Royce include new X-Ray imaging technology that will help develop faster and cleaner engines, expected to use 25% less fuel and cut emissions.

It is part of the government’s Industrial Strategy, through which it has committed to invest £3.9 million in aerospace technologies.

Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce President – Civil Aerospace said: “These research projects will help Rolls-Royce and our partners develop more efficient, technologically sophisticated aircraft engines that are vital to reducing emissions and underline the aerospace industry’s commitment to improving the environment.”

The company previously committed to invest £150 million in its UK facilities to support plans of doubling engine production, including at its latest test bed centre in Derby.