Renewables up to 45% of UK generation as carbon price jumps 25%

The Haven Power market report updates you on the week’s changes in the energy market.

Here’s a summary of the week:

Renewables contribute over 45% of UK generation mix.

High renewable output pushes day-ahead baseload prices to lowest level since February.

UK almost avoids coal-fired generation.

National Grid uses flexible pumped storage hydro generation to ease system stress.

European carbon price being up 25% in the month directs UK power curve.

This market report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.

For the details – and our weekly analysis of day-ahead power, imbalance prices, renewable power, seasonal contracts and annual power – simply check out the full market report on the Haven Power website.

This is a promoted article.