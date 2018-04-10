Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up, The Haven Power Market Report

Renewables up to 45% of UK generation as carbon price jumps 25%

By Freddie Rand
Tuesday 10 April 2018
Haven Power

The Haven Power market report updates you on the week’s changes in the energy market.

Here’s a summary of the week:

  • Renewables contribute over 45% of UK generation mix.
  • High renewable output pushes day-ahead baseload prices to lowest level since February.
  • UK almost avoids coal-fired generation.
  • National Grid uses flexible pumped storage hydro generation to ease system stress.
  • European carbon price being up 25% in the month directs UK power curve.

This market report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.

