Renewables up to 45% of UK generation as carbon price jumps 25%

The Haven Power market report updates you on the week’s changes in the energy market.
Here’s a summary of the week:
- Renewables contribute over 45% of UK generation mix.
- High renewable output pushes day-ahead baseload prices to lowest level since February.
- UK almost avoids coal-fired generation.
- National Grid uses flexible pumped storage hydro generation to ease system stress.
- European carbon price being up 25% in the month directs UK power curve.
