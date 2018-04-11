New project to turn car parks into power stations

Electronic solutions provider Turbo Power Systems (TPS) has joined a national consortium, including the University of Newcastle, which aims to deliver a new electric vehicle (EV) charging project.

The Smart Hub scheme aims to deploy interconnected units made up of solar panel canopies, EV charging points and battery units to intelligently manage energy demand and supply for low carbon cars.

The project will initially focus on a Smart Hub designed for infrastructure companies servicing the public but also for the private sector.

TPS says utilising onsite renewable generation at the source cuts down on transmission costs.

Dr Nigel Jakeman, TPS Engineering and Business Development Director, said: “The benefits of this project will be threefold to reduce and secure energy costs, enable practical integration of EVs and to help strengthen the resilience of our electricity distribution network for the future security of our supply.”