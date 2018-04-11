Indian organisations join global EV initiative

An Indian IT firm and the State Bank of India (SBI) have committed to transition their global fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

The move makes Wipro and SBI the first major Indian businesses to join the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative to accelerate the roll-out of electric cars around the world.

Wipro will begin shiting to EVS in the Indian cities of Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune before also addressing international markets – it expects to scale up the use of EVs to 500 in the next three years and hit the milestone of 1,000 by 2023.

SBI is one of India’s largest commercial banks, with a network of more than 22,000 branches across India and 206 global offices in 35 countries.

It says it plans to transition its vehicle fleets in major cities to EVs by 2030 and set up charging stations in major residential spaces to support their uptake by staff.

Jarnail Singh, India Director, The Climate Group said: “We are thrilled to welcome Wipro and SBI to EV100. Their leadership on electric vehicles will send a strong demand signal to the market in India and beyond.

“We expect many more companies to follow their lead, joining hands with the government to bring about a faster rollout of electric vehicles, boosting low carbon economic development for all.”