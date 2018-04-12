Green bus’ range potential overtakes initial expectations

A new electric bus has exceeded its initial range expectations by using only half of its battery power to complete a 205-mile trip.

GreenPower Motor Company’s EV350 All-Electric Transit Bus drove through California from the San Joaquin Valley to Newport Beach, producing zero emissions on the way.

On its test journey, the bus had to travel over California’s Grapevine region, notable for having far steeper hills than would be typical for a bus route.

Hilly terrain is considered more energy intensive for an electric vehicle (EV) to drive along than flatter ground.

The company’s President Brendan Riley said: “This is a monumental achievement, not only for GreenPower, but for the industry.

“GreenPower has raised the bar for the whole industry as this range allows our bus to meet 98% of transit properties daily route needs.”

A new high-speed electric transport system running through underground tunnels could soon replace standard buses.