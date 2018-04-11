UK’s largest supplier of electricity, EDF Energy, signs major deal with UD Group

UD Group has agreed a major contract with EDF Energy, the UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity. EDF Energy is the biggest supplier of electricity by volume in Great Britain and the largest supplier to British businesses.

UD Group’s transformational platform will be used by the energy company to improve client experience and engagement by enabling energy brokers to quote, validate and submit contracts via UD Group’s innovative end to end digital platform.

Paul Hodnett, Director at UD Group, explains “Energy is more challenging than ever and here at UD Group we are always striving in making the complex simple. Our technology solutions provide one of the most effective ways for suppliers to enhance the customer experience and ease the end-to-end process, this is extremely important within the highly competitive energy sector. Our UD platform will provide EDF Energy’s growing base of SME customers a simple and easy experience with instant access to meter data and address information, real time pricing, underpinned by a seamless TPI and supplier journey.”

Delivering a range of platform for the energy and utilities sector since 2009, UD Group works with energy suppliers, brokers and generators to help them improve performance and increase their earnings growth.

Jessica Sanderson, EDF Energy’s SME Broker Sales Manager added “We understand that all businesses are different but the one thing they have in common is the need to manage their energy as simply and easily as possible. EDF Energy strives to put customers first so they can concentrate on running their own business. We have been keen to embed a scalable solution that works best for our Brokers but also helps reduce cost to serve. The proposition UD Group came to us with more than fulfilled on both counts and we’re extremely pleased to be able to utilise their platform to enhance our broker processes.”

UD Group’s string of new business wins from both the supplier and TPI market is proving a huge success in leading the energy market in b2b energy digital transformation.

UD Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Simon Cook finished “We are seeing a growing demand for our platform in the UK and internationally and it is evidence to the quality of our offering that we have added one of the UK energy market’s leading suppliers. By using scale on demand cloud services, our platform can be deployed within weeks, delivering an automated sales journey between the supplier and the thousands of brokers that already use the UD platform.”

About UD Group

UD Group, are market leaders in B2B energy digital transformation. UD Group is a specialist energy and utilities platform provider, serving an international client base, with combined strengths of in-depth industry knowledge and technical expertise providing a positive catalyst to support businesses in gaining access to a greater market share and increase financial performance through technology solutions.

UD Group’s platform is transforming the energy and utility retail industry by empowering energy retailers, suppliers, generators and brokers to price, compare and transact efficiently. With the majority of the largest energy and utility retailers adopting UD Group’s platform over the last 2 years, the company has quickly established itself as the market leader.

