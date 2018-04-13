Latest Jobs – Telemarketing Executive – Energy Live News

Telemarketing Executive

Energy Live News – London N10

£19,000.00 – £21,000.00 per year

Energy Live News (www.energylivenews.com) is looking for a Telemarketing Executive.

The first priority will be to manage an email and campaign database of 35,000 email addresses to ensure the business continues to

• Generate traffic to the ELN site

• Encourage people to come to ELN events (five in total)

• Ensure the data is cleansed and compliant with the latest GDPR (https://ico.org.uk/…/guide-to-the-general-data-protection-…/) legislation.

Other priorities will include:

• Getting best use of ELN’s CRM system

• Understanding and capitalising on the analytics of the business – Google, Email database, CRM system, LinkedIn, Twitter, Brighttalk

• Look at new ways to create audience for ELN (both online and offline)

We are looking for someone bright and creative. You will have to love getting on the phone so you can invite people to events and to check their details we hold. You will have to be numerate and be literate (you will be writing email and social media copy).

This is a new role for Energy Live News and very important, as data and the accuracy of it becomes key to the business.

To apply, please call Geoff Curran on 07966 472 180.