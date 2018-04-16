UK to join International Solar Alliance

The UK is signing up to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) today.

Solar Trade Association CEO Chris Hewett will join Upendra Tripathy, Director of the ISA and Department for International Development (DFID) Secretary of State Penny Mordaunt at the London Stock Exchange to formally agree the deal.

The ISA initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of global solar power, with a target of reaching 1,000GW of capacity by 2030.

Frans Van Den Heuvel, CEO of clean energy firm Solarcentury, said: “We are very pleased to see the UK sign up to the International Solar Alliance.

“Solar continues to set records for low costs and speed of deployment and across Solarcentury’s global business we see many of our most groundbreaking projects in emerging markets.

“We look forward to working with the ISA to unlock further investment in these regions, and to help roll out solar capacity with the urgency that climate change demands.”