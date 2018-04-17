High solar output outshines coal

For an update on energy market changes over the last 7 days, check out the Haven Power market report.
Here’s a summary of the week:
- High solar output reduces demand on the UK system and outshines coal.
- Lower than predicted wind forces National Grid to take actions to fill the gap.
- Brent Crude oil prices surge to 3-year high, reaching over $72/bbl.
- Seasonal contracts up after commodity prices strengthen.
This market report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.
This is a promoted article.