High solar output outshines coal

By Freddie Rand
Tuesday 17 April 2018
Here’s a summary of the week:

  • High solar output reduces demand on the UK system and outshines coal.
  • Lower than predicted wind forces National Grid to take actions to fill the gap.
  • Brent Crude oil prices surge to 3-year high, reaching over $72/bbl.
  • Seasonal contracts up after commodity prices strengthen.

This market report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.

