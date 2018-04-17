High solar output outshines coal

For an update on energy market changes over the last 7 days, check out the Haven Power market report.

Here’s a summary of the week:

High solar output reduces demand on the UK system and outshines coal.

Lower than predicted wind forces National Grid to take actions to fill the gap.

Brent Crude oil prices surge to 3-year high, reaching over $72/bbl.

Seasonal contracts up after commodity prices strengthen.

This market report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.

For the details – and our weekly analysis of day-ahead power, imbalance prices, renewable power, seasonal contracts and annual power – simply check out the Haven Power website for the full market report.

This is a promoted article.