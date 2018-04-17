UK pledges £8.2m for nations to fight climate change

The UK Government has pledged more than £8 million to help nations tackle climate change and prepare for natural disasters.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry has announced £3.5 million of funding to extend the ‘2050 Calculator’, a technology that helps develop strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in Commonwealth countries,

She also confirmed £1.2 million to help Pacific nations cut emissions.

In addition, Science Minister Sam Gyumah announced £3.5 million for the UK Space Agency International Partnerships Programme in Kenya which uses British satellite technology to help the country plan and respond to disasters, including droughts, floods and famine.

He is also expected to confirm the launch of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR): CommonSensing, to improve countries’ ability to deal with climate change and reduce disaster risk in Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.