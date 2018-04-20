UK network operator SSEN trials smart trading platform

Distribution network operator (DNO) SSEN has partnered with Open Utility to trial a smart grid trading platform.

As the organisation transitions from a DNO to a distribution system operator (DSO), it is expected to allow access to new local energy markets where supply and demand can be traded and balanced.

The company will trial Open Utility’s new ‘Piclo’ platform, which helps procure flexible capacity from technologies such as batteries and demand response aggregators to meet the needs of local electricity consumers.

It provides opportunities for customers, generators and other flexibility providers to register their availability and preferences, which the platform then matches with opportunities from the DSO.

SSEN says it will “unlock new revenue streams” for homes, businesses and communities.