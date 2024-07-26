Malaysia get a lesson in sustainability

A new initiative led by Coventry University will help educate Malaysian coastal communities on the importance of sustainability and preserving natural resources.

The participating researchers hope to help the residents living on the outskirts of the expanding city of Kuching, West Malaysia, a region plagued with high levels of coastal rubbish.

Excessive rubbish not only poses a threat to the environment but also to the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The initiative will offer holistic solutions that integrate various subject-areas including arts, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The researchers, in collaboration with local artists and scientists, will set up beach festivals and installations featuring plastic waste artwork, water filtration systems and reef designs.

Professor Sylvester Arnab, Game Science expert at Coventry University, said: “Cultivating a deeper connection between communities and their coastal environments is not just about preserving nature, it’s about fostering a sense of stewardship and responsibility for our planet’s future.

“Through the programme, we aim to inspire a new generation of environmental leaders who will champion sustainability and drive positive change in their communities and beyond.”