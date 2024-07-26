Nearly 46k boiler upgrade vouchers received

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has released the latest statistics on the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) up to the end of June 2024.

The data indicates that 45,932 voucher applications were received, with the majority (96%) for grants towards air source heat pump (ASHP) installations, a trend consistent since the scheme’s launch.

In June 2024, there were 2,687 applications across all technology types, a 10% decrease from May 2024, which had 2,986 applications.

However, this was an 81% increase compared to June 2023, which saw 1,485 applications.

By the end of June 2024, 38,938 vouchers had been issued.

Although there was an 8% decrease in the number of vouchers issued in June 2024 compared to the previous month, the figure was 70% higher than in June 2023.

Redemption applications in June 2024 totalled 1,730, a 3% decrease from May 2024.

Despite this, the volume was 76% higher than in June 2023.

In June 2024, 1,669 grants were paid, bringing the total number of grants paid through the scheme to 28,596.

The regional distribution of grants remained similar to previous months, with the highest numbers in the South East (5,620) and South West (5,371) and the lowest in the North East (780).

Of the 28,596 installations with BUS grants paid by June 2024, 48% replaced gas systems, 20% replaced oil systems and 17% were for properties without a previous heating system.

The median cost of ASHP and ground source heat pump (GSHP) installations since the scheme began has been £13,095 and £25,000, respectively, including the grant value.

The median cost for a shared ground loop GSHP was £21,883.

Most grants have been directed towards installations in rural areas (16,067), with the majority of properties in receipt of grants also on the gas grid (15,801).

Ian Rippin, Chief Executive Officer at MCS, said: “The latest government figures show that BUS applications are up 73% from January – June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

“There was a total of 14,554 BUS applications in the first six months of 2024, with June being the third highest month for applications since the BUS began.

“It’s encouraging to see the BUS making the transition to low carbon heating more accessible and affordable for consumers, whilst driving forward heat pump uptake across the UK.

“Data from the MCS Data Dashboard shows that we’re on track for a record-breaking year for heat pump installations.

“In the first six months of 2024, there have been 27,000 certified heat pump installations in the UK, a 45% increase from the same period in 2023, which was itself a record-breaking year for the technology.”