Drax secures court order to prevent protest at power station

Drax has been granted a High Court injunction to prevent a protest camp at its North Yorkshire site.

The company sought the order after receiving a police tip-off about a potential protest.

The court granted the injunction due to concerns about a possible imminent “threat” to the site.

The injunction covers the power station and an area around it.

Drax Power’s legal team indicated that a protest camp had been advertised for early August and there was a risk it could start before then.

Drax Power Station contributes about 4% of the UK’s electricity.

A Drax spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Drax Power Station is an operational industrial site, so unauthorised individuals entering the facility would endanger the safety of our colleagues, as well as the individuals themselves.

“As a responsible employer and operator of critical national infrastructure, it is right that we take steps to protect people and our assets from harm.

“We respect everyone’s right to peaceful protest and welcome further efforts to raise the profile of the devastating impact of climate change.

“However, as Drax has been at the forefront of efforts to help the UK to decarbonise at a faster rate than any other country, we feel any targeting of our business during this climate protest is completely misguided.

“Drax is the country’s biggest renewable power generator by output and keeps the lights on for four million homes and businesses across the UK.

“We now plan to combine our bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), to remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere whilst producing secure, renewable power.”