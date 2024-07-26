Shell to build 100MW hydrogen plant

Shell Deutschland GmbH has announced an investment in a new renewable hydrogen project.

The company has decided to move forward with REFHYNE II, a 100MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) hydrogen electrolyser.

This facility, which will be located at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland, is set to commence operations in 2027.

It is anticipated to produce up to 44,000 kilogrammes of renewable hydrogen daily.

The renewable hydrogen produced will be used to create lower carbon transport fuels and reduce emissions at Shell’s Rheinland facility.

The project has been supported by European Union policies and German federal regulations aimed at increasing the use of renewable hydrogen.

Funding has been provided through the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme.

Shell is collaborating with ITM and Linde on this project, leveraging their experience from previous renewable hydrogen initiatives.

Shell’s Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director Huibert Vigeveno said: “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in delivering our strategy of more value with less emissions.

“Investing in REFHYNE II is a visible demonstration of our commitment to the hydrogen economy, which will play an important role in helping to decarbonise Shell’s operations and customer products.”