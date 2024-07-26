Login
‘Solar will double by 2030’

Report published by analyst group, Rethink Technology Research says that solar energy installations will double by 2030
Garima Satija
07/26/2024 3:10 PM
UK minister leads hydrogen and renewable energy firms in Chile
Image: Shutterstock
Solar energy will grow four times the size of what it is today.

That’s according to a new report published by research group Rethink Technology Research, which predicts that this increase in the adoption of solar will be a result of photovoltaic (PV) technology upgrades and the eventual adoption of perovskites – a type of material used in solar cells with high performance and low production costs.

Central Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, especially India and China, are expected to experience a rapid increase in the adoption of solar.

China’s reliance on coal-fired power plants is predicted to be fully replaced by solar by 2030, according to the report.

However, as solar grows, the grid is expected to experience challenges including grid congestion.

This occurs when the transmission lines are overloaded because of how the grid is designed and cost increases.

Nevertheless, analysts note that solar fleets will grow in spite of these issues.

