BEIS appoints law firm to help with heat networks

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has appointed a transatlantic law firm to advise on guidance for heat networks projects.

The government department will work with Womble Bond Dickinson to help local authorities and other public bodies develop low carbon infrastructure in collaboration with non-public investors across the UK.

This engagement follows the firm’s appointment to the Crown Commercial Services panel for the UK’s Central Government, providing legal expertise across a range of disciplines including general commercial, litigation and employment advice.

Charles Robson, Team Leader at Womble Bond Dickinson, said: “We look forward to working with BEIS in developing this important guidance.

“The development of heat networks in the UK is at an important crossroads and we hope this guidance will play a part in broadening the range of players and the structures used to deliver these schemes.”