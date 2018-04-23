It’s deadline day for TELCA entries!

Today’s the final day to get your entries in for The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA).

The glittering ceremony on 28th June in London recognises the best of the best energy consultants and third party intermediaries (TPIs) in the industry.

Entries must be submitted by 5pm today to [email protected] or [email protected].

Some of the new awards this year include Awesome Place to Work, Secret Star and Best Energy Solution.

ELN Editor Sumit Bose said: “TELCA has been recognised as the best new awards show and more crucially, it highlights the great work energy consultants are doing in the sector. Don’t miss out on your chance to win big and be recognised in the industry. Send your entries in by 5pm today and get ready to experience the best party this year!”

Good luck to everyone and hope to see you on 28th June for a great night of celebration!