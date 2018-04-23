UK uni contributes to concentrated solar in Egypt

Research from Cranfield University has contributed to technology being used in a new multi-purpose concentrated solar power (CSP) plant in Egypt.

The €22 million (£19.3m) project was funded by the EU Framework Seven programme and the City for Scientific Research and Technological Applications (SRTA-City).

Located in Borg El Arab near Alexandria, it uses a combination of advanced solar energy-producing technologies, a water desalination process and a cooling unit to generate electricity and create fresh water in the desert region.

These products will be used to supply local industrial facilities and the 1,000 people that live in the area.

The Cranfield University team devised new methods of measurement to ensure the mirrored solar collectors fulfilled the specification required at the site.