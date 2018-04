Total has appointed Mark Rose as the Director of its Major Business.

He will be responsible for sales to industrial and commercial (I&C) customers as well as the public sector.

Mr Rose was formerly the Director of Sales, Marketing and Technical Services at npower Business Solutions.

Total Gas & Power provides gas and electricity to more than 170,000 businesses in the UK.

Last week, Total announced it is buying Direct Energie in a deal worth €1.4 billion (£1.2bn).