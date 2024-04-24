Former E.ON UK CEO takes helm at Energy Systems Catapult

Dr Tony Cocker, former CEO and Chair of E.ON UK has been appointed as the new Chair of Energy Systems Catapult, succeeding Nick Winser.

With 28 years of experience in the energy sector, Dr Cocker brings extensive industry knowledge, currently serving in leadership roles at Future Biogas, Infinis Energy Management, and as a Non-Executive Director at SSE.

Dr Cocker aims to drive innovation and facilitate the transition to a zero carbon economy in his new role, supported by Guy Newey, CEO at Energy Systems Catapult, and outgoing Chair Nick Winser.

Nick Winser, outgoing Chair of Energy Systems Catapult, said: “Energy Systems Catapult has come so far in the nine years since it was founded.

“We have helped deliver economic growth and supported hundreds of companies to create new products and services that will be key to getting us to net zero.

“Whether it is our work on Local Area Energy Planning or Warm Home Prescription, we have ignited a spark in the innovation space to create a better approach that benefits both consumers and innovators.”

Dr Tony Cocker, Chair of Energy Systems Catapult, said: “With just 26 years left to hit our net zero target, this is an incredibly important and exciting time to be joining the team.

“We are seeing companies aiming to transform the energy system, making the transition to a zero carbon economy easier, cheaper, more accessible, and simpler for consumers.”