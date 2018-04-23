‘UK public are unaware of support for vulnerable energy users’

The public are largely unaware of the support systems available to vulnerable energy customers.

That’s according to Echo Managed Services, which in a survey of 1,000 consumers, found only 22% were aware they could gain access to special discounted tariffs if they fell behind on payments, with less than a third knowing about the warm home scheme.

Around 28% were aware their utilities company could provide free debt advice whilst just a quarter knew of measures to protect them against having their power cut off.

More than half (53%) of people in debt said their service provider didn’t provide enough support to prevent them from falling into arrears in the first place.

Many cited reasons such as inflexible payment options, poor communication and a general lack of understanding and empathy as key examples of this lack of support.