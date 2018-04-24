Premier Inn owner aims to halve emissions by 2025

The owner of chains such as Premier Inn and Costa Coffee aims to halve its carbon intensity by 2025.

Hospitality firm Whitbread has set a new goal with the Science Based Targets Initiative to cut its carbon emissions intensity, although the target has not yet been officially validated.

It also plans to extend this to a reduction of 88% by 2050.

The firm said it will achieve these reductions by investing in energy efficient appliances, installing rooftop solar panels, cutting gas usage to zero and increasing the sustainability of its vehicle fleet.

Whitbread’s Director of Sustainability, James Pitcher, said: “All responsible businesses must recognise – and address – the impact they make, not simply because it is the right thing to do but because there is no stronger foundation for any successful business than clear values and robust ethical principles,”