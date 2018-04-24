MPs launch inquiry into sustainable seas

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has launched a new inquiry to examine how seas can be protected from climate change, pollution and overfishing.

It is focusing on three areas – the impact of environmental changes and the legal framework protecting ocean biodiversity, a sustainable blue economy and the impact of marine industries, science and innovation and blue finance.

The EAC says climate change and acidification threaten the future of marine life and the communities which depend on the ocean, with pollution, including plastic waste, a growing threat to wildlife.

It is seeking views on topics, including the forms of pollution and their impacts, the impact of climate change on the ocean and what more the UK Government should do on tackling the issues.

It follows the government’s recent announcement to ban plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds as well as plans to introduce a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles.