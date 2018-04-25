Lyft to drive carbon neutral rides

Lyft has pledged to offset 100% of carbon emissions on all its rides globally.

For every ton of emissions emitted by its drivers, the car-sharing app will pay 3Degrees, a carbon offsetting programme that funds green projects in the US to balance out carbon.

That could include funding renewable energy projects, planting trees or cutting emissions in the automotive manufacturing process.

Lyft said it is a “multi-million dollar” investment in the first year alone, offsetting more than a million metric tons of carbon.

With more than 10 million trips completed weekly, the initiative is expected to make it one of the top voluntary purchasers of carbon offsets in the world.