US offers $39m for hydrogen research projects

The US Government has announced up to $39 million (£28m) in available funding to support research and development (R&D) of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

The investment aims to address key early-stage technical challenges for fuel cells and hydrogen fuel production, delivery and storage related to hydrogen infrastructure.

Anticipated R&D topics include materials and components to reduce cost and station footprint and innovative concepts for reversible fuel cells or direct liquid fuel cells.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said: “As one component of DOE’s portfolio, hydrogen and fuel cells can enable affordable and reliable energy that enhances economic growth and energy security.”

