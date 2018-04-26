GE gas turbines hit new Guinness World Record

General Electric (GE) has secured a new Guinness World Record for the efficiency of one of its gas turbines in Japan.

Its equipment at Chubu Electric Power’s 1,188MW Nishi-Nagoya plant converted 63.08% of its fuel energy into electricity, earning the title of world’s most efficient combined-cycle power plant.

Whereas the US and parts of Japan use a 60Hz grid frequency, the standard in Europe is 50Hz – there are separate Guinness World Records for each category.

In 2016, GE’s combined-cycle turbines at EDF Energy’s plant in Bouchain, France, earned a new record in the 50hz system, acheiving 62.22% net efficiency.

The plant in Japan is now generating enough electricity to supply the equivalent of approximately 2.7 million homes – it was built to replace a 40-year-old power station with a cleaner model running on liquefied natural gas, which also has the benefits of being lighter and cheaper to transport.