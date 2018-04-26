New Volkswagen Golf to be mild hybrid

Volkswagen has announced plans for its eighth generation Golf to be a mild hybrid car.

Its “globally best selling vehicle” will have new hybrid systems, combining the combustion engine with a 48-V generator and a 48-V battery.

The car manufacturer said the vehicle could save up to 0.3 litres of fuel over 100 kilometres.

Dr Frank Welsch, Member of the Board of Management for Volkswagen Passenger Cars with responsibility for Technical Development said: “The basic interaction of different energy sources – electricity, petrol, diesel and natural gas – represents a paradigm shift at Volkswagen.

“For the first time, the company will simultaneously offer product lines such as the Golf with conventional, electrically assisted drives as well as product lines such as the I.D. with purely electrical drives in the future.”