Barclays launches Green Trade Loans

Barclays is banking on sustainability with the launch of its Green Trade Loans.

It will help businesses secure working capital for various types of goods, services and activities that are defined in the Barclays Green Product Framework, developed with Sustainalytics.

Qualifying activities for funding include energy efficiency, renewable energy, green transport, sustainable water and waste management projects.

The bank is also working with the UK’s export credit agency UKEF to help exporters access finance they need to sell their green products and services overseas – projects eligible for Green Trade Loans could also benefit from this scheme.

Baihas Baghdadi, Global head of Trade and Working Capital at Barclays said: “Late last year, we launched a range of products to encourage more environmentally conscious activity from our clients but knew that developing a dedicated proposition to meet working capital needs and targeted at increasing sustainable trade was also required to support UK businesses’ aspirations.”