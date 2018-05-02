Scottish Government pledges £54.5m for energy efficiency

The Scottish Government has pledged funding totalling £54.5 million to boost energy efficiency and tackle fuel poverty.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement today as she launched the Route Map to an Energy Efficient Scotland, which outlines action to ensure all homes achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of at least Band C by 2040.

Landlords of privately rented properties must achieve EPC Band E by end of March 2022 and Band D by end of March 2025.

Around £49 million of the funding will be allocated to support Home Energy Efficiency Programmes and £5.5 million will be given to local authorities to expand their existing energy efficiency and fuel poverty programmes.

They can make the money available to help social landlords install low carbon heating systems such as air and ground source heat pumps.

The Scottish Government has also introduced a cashback incentive to the SME loan scheme, which offers money back of up to 30% of costs for energy efficiency projects up to £10,000.