New hydrogen fuel cell EVs trial kicks off in Europe

A new project to demonstrate the benefits of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for large urban fleets has been launched in Europe.

The Zero Emission Fleet vehicles for European Rollout (ZEFER) will deploy 60 hydrogen fuelled vehicles each in London, Paris and Brussels.

The €26 million (£22.9m) pan-European initiative will introduce 180 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) in total in a combination of taxi, private-hire and police fleets.

FCEVs transform the hydrogen directly into electricity to power the vehicle and produces no emissions.

The project will gather data to make the business case for future FCEV adoption and test the performance of cars and infrastructure under high-mileage conditions.

It is being delivered by a consortium led by Element Energy, which includes Air Liquide, ITM Power Trading, Green Tomato Cars, HYPE and the London Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime.