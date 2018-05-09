Nokia and University of Strathclyde team up on grid communication tech

Nokia has partnered with the University of Strathclyde to develop, test and demonstrate advanced grid communications technologies.

The organisations aim to help utilities prepare power grids for emerging technologies such as renewable energy sources, distributed storage devices and other smart grid technologies.

These technologies require better communications infrastructure to support the flow of data needed for increased automation, monitoring and control.

The collaboration has seen the partners establish a cross-discipline utility testing environment based in both Scotland and the US – they will use it to explore disruptive technologies and learn from the experiences of their counterparts without risking real-world power supplies.

Dr Steven Blair, Research Fellow in the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering at Strathclyde, said: “This partnership brings together two sets of resources and expertise that haven’t been combined before but which complement each other.

“It combines Strathclyde’s equipment for modelling and simulating complex events in the grid with Nokia’s end-to-end communications systems to allow us to validate existing and future grid applications in a realistic environment.”