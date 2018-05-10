Scotland announces £3.5m energy efficiency fund for landlords

Scotland has announced a new £3.5 million decarbonisation fund aiming to help social housing landlords make their properties more energy efficient.

Local authorities and housing associations will be able to use the fund on projects to improve efficiency ratings and decarbonise heating, through installing measures such as solar panels, improved insulation and air source heat pumps.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “As well as assisting social landlords in decarbonising their heating, the fund will also encourage innovative thinking and fresh ideas and is open to expressions of interest from today.

“This is part of more than £5 million of additional funding to support the Energy Efficient Scotland: Transition Programme, which will continue to provide a mix of advice, grant and low cost loans to support property owners over the next two years.”

The funding will be available to social housing landlords from 2018 to 2020.