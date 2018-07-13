Latest Jobs – Senior Consultant – Utility People

Do you have 3+ years in a commercial or consulting role within the energy market and a broad and deep knowledge of energy covering either wholesale or retail markets? Our client – a leading energy consultancy – are looking for a Senior Consultant to support new consultancy projects. This will involve meeting potential customers, attending industry events, building external networks and effectively communicating with new business prospects. As a Senior Consultant, you will ensure projects are delivered to the customers’ requirements, on budget and time, whilst identifying new opportunities to upsell other products and services. So, if you have the relevant experience that can transfer to a consultancy role, apply for the Senior Consultant today!!!

Job Responsibilities:

Assisting the team with the origination of new consultancy work through scoping and developing networks in new sectors /consultancy specialism areas, meeting potential customers, attending industry events, building external networks and effectively communicating with new business prospects by email or telephone

Guiding the analysts to devise methodologies and approaches that achieve customer’s objectives on consultancy assignments

Being creative and taking the lead to ensure project management plans are in place to ensure timely and high-quality delivery

Preparing or editing customer proposals and pitch materials

Leading on delivery of consultancy projects, maintaining highest standards in content and analysis as well as consistently delivering high quality presentation in reports and slide decks

Adhering to the processes for reporting, invoicing and quality assurance for projects

Experience Required:

3+ years in a commercial or consulting role within the energy market

Broad and deep knowledge of energy covering either wholesale, retail markets, regulation, policy, smart, EVs

Proven track record in leading on multi discipline projects

Strong existing networks in the energy markets

Confident presenter and communicator, accustomed to engaging with senior stakeholders

Well-developed research, analytical and ideally editing skills

Educated to degree level

