Latest Jobs – Sales Team Manager – Utility People

Are you a Sales Team Manager with experience in the SME retail energy space who is capable of coaching, training and developing a sales team? A fast-expanding, international leader in the retail energy sector is looking for a Sales Team Manager who will be responsible for managing a team of office based Sales Account Managers spearheading sales growth with TPIs, pricing and negotiating business. You will also be involved in the support, preparation and pricing of some of the larger tenders dealt with by the BDMs. In addition, you will manage an internal sales support team and an outsourced sales support function. The role will require superior leadership skills and a strong understanding of the sales management process. Sound challenging? Apply for the Sales Team Manager role today!!

Job Responsibilities:

Responsible for a team of 4 sales account managers and 5 sales administration support staff

Lead, coach and develop the team to drive sales results and ensure superior level of

Drive sales energy across the team and generate a positive can-do culture

Review and develop sales admin processes to improve efficiency and maximize results

Produce team stats on all aspects of the sales journey to performance manage the team

Lead the team to build, develop and maintain relationships with clients and prospects

Drive the team to achieve and exceed annual team budget, sales targets and individual KPI’s.

Ensure that all TPIs continue to be satisfied with a high standard of customer service

Create sales forecasts, goals and objectives to agreed business plans, budgets and targets

Ensure visibility on channel pipelines and pro-active pricing and closing of prospects

Ensure that all tenders are loaded, priced and followed up to maximize sales opportunities

Work closely with the BDMs to ensure they get support to achieve sales growth in their areas

Attend external face to face visits for larger customers/partners where required

Experience Required:

Will have a strong B2B sales background within the Utilities/Energy sector.

4+ years of leadership/people management experience in sales management, ideally in energy sales management

Excellent communication skills

A degree level education or equivalent experience

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.