Latest Jobs – Utilities Market Analyst – Utility People

Would you like to join a company which plays a central role in supporting competition in the non-household retail water market? Do you have experience in SQL? Reporting to the Head of Market Performance & Operations the Utilities Market Analyst will be working with other analysts to provide insight and performance trends and analysis in the market performance area. Market Analyst will also be responsible for working with a number of internal and external stakeholders: ‘Head of’ peer group, managers, members and regulatory bodies. Engaging with the market will be a key part of the role and this will include both private businesses and public bodies, namely Ofwat and Defra. If you are the Market Analyst that we are looking for, Apply today!

Job Responsibilities:

Contributing to the delivery of the Market Performance Framework including the Market Performance Operating Plan.

Recommend improvements or amendments to the market performance framework

Review company performance trends and recommend remedial action if necessary.

Establish market performance levels and wider performance metrics within the reports.

Use knowledge of the water market and companies to provide meaningful insight which will drive market improvement

Create rectification plans for wholesalers and retailers to action.

Identify areas of risk and recommend remedial action.

Working to a monthly cycle, produce reliable reporting tools and analysis, escalating any issues.

Present material to members at monthly committees and forums, sharing trends and provide feedback to members.

Provide training and guidance to team of market analysts

Actively engage with Trading Parties on market performance issues.

This is an individual contributor role but will provide advice and guidance to management and market analysts

The senior analyst role will develop a mentor capability within analyst cohort

Experience Required:

Educated to Degree Level

SQL experience is vital

Good level of experience of using data analysis techniques

Able to present complex information

Experience of working in a utilities or market operator industry is desirable but not essential.

Strong analytical skills

Naturally inquisitive with ability to take detailed information and link to overarching market outcomes to provide meaningful insight

Able to communicate detailed information to other members of staff and wider stakeholders and members.

For more information click here.

