EU approves German aid for efficient cogeneration plants

The European Commission has endorsed Germany’s plans to reduce renewable energy surcharges for companies that produce their own power using highly efficient cogeneration plants.

It found the support measure, called EEG-surcharge, for combined heat and power (CHP) plants does not lead to overcompensation or distort competition.

The Commission said: “The German support scheme takes account of several criteria, which influence the self-suppliers’ profitability, the electro-intensity of the sector in which they are active, the installed electrical capacity and the number of running hours of the installation.

“Based on these criteria, the scheme defines several categories of installations and grants an appropriate level of reduction in EEG surcharge.”