Dan Connor

Dan works at the forefront of npower Business Solutions’ innovative energy management solution, Energy HQ. As DSR Development & Delivery Manager, he has helped build a DSR proposition to maximise revenues from all types of customer flexibility. Most recently, he has focussed on both commercialising the emerging battery storage market and allowing DSR to access the wholesale markets. Dan has also won an industry award for the work he completed on reducing the energy consumption of the npower property portfolio by 15% in two years.