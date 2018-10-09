Alice Gunn is Senior Commercial Manager at SSE Business Energy, leading on commercial modelling and pricing projects for SSE’s business portfolio. Prior to working in Business Energy, Alice worked on a European funded, domestic Demand Side Management R&D project for SSE’s Ireland business, and before that in SSE’s corporate team in a retail policy role. Alice also holds an Engineering Doctorate (EngD) in Energy System Modelling. This doctoral project investigated the impact energy modelling tools have on Government policy development.