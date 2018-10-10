Rachel joined SSE in 2007 and is responsible for sustainability strategy, partnership funding and corporate heritage. She is a non-executive director of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks. External to SSE, Rachel is Chair of the Business Leadership Group of Living Wage Scotland and is on the board of the Fair Tax Mark. Formerly Rachel was the Senior Special Adviser to Scotland’s First Minister between 2001 and 2007.
Rachel McEwen
