Latest Jobs – TPI Account Manager – Utility People

Do you have experience of managing relationships with TPIs relating to the supply of energy or water? A licensed gas supplier, shipper and Water supplier is looking for a TPI Account Manager to manage a portfolio of key energy brokers, maintaining and nurturing successful relationships and calculating quotations for gas and water supply. Ideally the TPI Account Manager will have worked for a supplier managing broker relationships, or broker managing supplier relationships. If you are highly organised with experience in an account management or customer service role, apply today for the TPI Account Manager role!

Job Responsibilities:

To manage the commercial relationship with existing TPIs.

Calculating quotations for water supply & liaising with brokers and customers

Building long term relationships with brokers

Liaising with the water wholesalers and market operators

Calculating and issuing water invoices

Answering the telephone and resolving customers queries, also by email

Entering account information

General Administration and data entry tasks

Experience Required:

Previous Energy / Utilities Industry experience (preferably water/ waste water market)

Excellent communication skills both in writing and verbally

Numerate with an innovative approach to problem solving

Attention to detail

Computer literate, good knowledge of MS Office and able to pick up new software quickly

Graduate level with the ability to learn very quickly

Valid UK Driving License

