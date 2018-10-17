Latest Jobs – Head of Data Science – Utility People

Other Locations considered: Horley, London, and Ireland

Our client has been processing energy data since 1981 and from relatively humble beginnings are now processing over 16% of the UK’s energy consumption data every day. They have built a team of energy and technology experts – all passionate about data – and their success has been driven by the ability to generate creative ideas and go that extra mile. Like any organisation that has experienced exceptional growth, my client is now seeking to appoint a new Head of Data Science to lead the development of next generation, data-driven services, capitalising on the organisations unique access to data, to deliver energy savings and other benefits for energy consumers and other market participants (Suppliers, Network Operators, Generators). Does the Head of Data Science sound like the role for you? If so, apply now!!

Responsibilities will include:

Establish the organisation as the market leader in delivering insights for B2B energy consumers using data science, machine learning and AI.

Define and deliver a strategy which capitalises on data assets and employs machine learning to: Identify energy management best practice e.g. in building or plant operation Demonstrate how performance compare against peers, through benchmarking Deliver forecasting of energy consumption and costs, through predictive analysis Develop algorithms/AI which surface the necessary insights for customers Ensure optimal statistical, analytical and technology capabilities to product and service strategy



Experience and Skills Required:

Experience and knowledge of the UK energy system and markets

AI – Phython, C## and Machine Learning

Masters/PhD in STEM discipline and track record

Previous hands on expertise in data environments, tools & processes, algorithm development

Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities

Strong administrative and organisational skills.

Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft systems and Outlook.

Where capability gaps exist, identify, champion and work with Technology teams to implement world-class solutions across our technology stack

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.