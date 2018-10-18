Latest Jobs – Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator (Electricity/Gas) – Utility People

Latest Jobs

Job Title: Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator (Electricity/Gas)
Salary: £30,000
Location: Manchester

Thursday 18 October 2018
Do you have a broad understanding of metering, siteworks and billing having worked within either an energy broker or energy supplier?  We have a fantastic opportunity for a Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator to join a newly formed team whose purpose is to resolve a wide range of customer queries whilst building relationships and working proactively to deliver the ultimate customer service to customers.  The Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator will be great at overcoming hurdles and have high motivation levels. Sound challenging?!?  Apply today for the Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator!!

Job Responsibilities:

  • Identify and resolve issues with billing, metering, quoting, debt and consumption.
  • Manage the new connections & site works processes up to the point of customer communication.
  • Resolve Termination and Objection issues at renewal, and registration and termination processes.
  • Speaking, meeting, attending workshops/ forums & networking events with energy suppliers, business partners and associated service providers.
  • To deal with escalated complaints where necessary.
  • Tracking and managing customer queries in the company database.
  • Undertake analysis of historical invoices and identify potential budget recovery service.
  • To deliver a ‘contract and supplier management’ service providing value for money to customers.
  • Undertake site visits accompanying account relationship managers as necessary.

Experience Required:

  • A technical understanding of both the Gas and Electricity supply industry would be advantageous
  • Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, business partners and service providers, whilst challenging and influencing outcomes as appropriate.
  • Excellent communication and organisational skills; listens, cares, consults and collaborates
  • Resilience to see a problem through to its full resolution
  • Personally, drives progression through constant learning and development
  • Microsoft Word / Excel/ Outlook
  • Full driving license will be useful for travelling to meetings

For more information click here.

