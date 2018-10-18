Latest Jobs – Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator (Electricity/Gas) – Utility People

Do you have a broad understanding of metering, siteworks and billing having worked within either an energy broker or energy supplier? We have a fantastic opportunity for a Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator to join a newly formed team whose purpose is to resolve a wide range of customer queries whilst building relationships and working proactively to deliver the ultimate customer service to customers. The Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator will be great at overcoming hurdles and have high motivation levels. Sound challenging?!? Apply today for the Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator!!
Job Responsibilities:
- Identify and resolve issues with billing, metering, quoting, debt and consumption.
- Manage the new connections & site works processes up to the point of customer communication.
- Resolve Termination and Objection issues at renewal, and registration and termination processes.
- Speaking, meeting, attending workshops/ forums & networking events with energy suppliers, business partners and associated service providers.
- To deal with escalated complaints where necessary.
- Tracking and managing customer queries in the company database.
- Undertake analysis of historical invoices and identify potential budget recovery service.
- To deliver a ‘contract and supplier management’ service providing value for money to customers.
- Undertake site visits accompanying account relationship managers as necessary.
Experience Required:
- A technical understanding of both the Gas and Electricity supply industry would be advantageous
- Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, business partners and service providers, whilst challenging and influencing outcomes as appropriate.
- Excellent communication and organisational skills; listens, cares, consults and collaborates
- Resilience to see a problem through to its full resolution
- Personally, drives progression through constant learning and development
- Microsoft Word / Excel/ Outlook
- Full driving license will be useful for travelling to meetings
For more information click here.
This is a promoted article.