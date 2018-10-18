Latest Jobs – Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator (Electricity/Gas) – Utility People

Do you have a broad understanding of metering, siteworks and billing having worked within either an energy broker or energy supplier? We have a fantastic opportunity for a Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator to join a newly formed team whose purpose is to resolve a wide range of customer queries whilst building relationships and working proactively to deliver the ultimate customer service to customers. The Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator will be great at overcoming hurdles and have high motivation levels. Sound challenging?!? Apply today for the Metering and Siteworks Co-ordinator!!

Job Responsibilities:

Identify and resolve issues with billing, metering, quoting, debt and consumption.

Manage the new connections & site works processes up to the point of customer communication.

Resolve Termination and Objection issues at renewal, and registration and termination processes.

Speaking, meeting, attending workshops/ forums & networking events with energy suppliers, business partners and associated service providers.

To deal with escalated complaints where necessary.

Tracking and managing customer queries in the company database.

Undertake analysis of historical invoices and identify potential budget recovery service.

To deliver a ‘contract and supplier management’ service providing value for money to customers.

Undertake site visits accompanying account relationship managers as necessary.

Experience Required:

A technical understanding of both the Gas and Electricity supply industry would be advantageous

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, business partners and service providers, whilst challenging and influencing outcomes as appropriate.

Excellent communication and organisational skills; listens, cares, consults and collaborates

Resilience to see a problem through to its full resolution

Personally, drives progression through constant learning and development

Microsoft Word / Excel/ Outlook

Full driving license will be useful for travelling to meetings

