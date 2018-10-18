New energy tech ‘could get UK halfway to 2030 emissions targets’

New energy technology could meet more than half of the 2030 target to reduce carbon emissions by 20% across the healthcare, industry and hospitality sectors.

That’s the prediction made in a new report from Centrica, which suggests distributed energy measures such as battery storage, onsite generation and energy efficiency could deliver an 11% saving across the sectors, which together represent more than a quarter of total emissions.

It estimates deploying such solutions in only half of organisations could achieve annual savings of nine million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, culminating in a total of 137 million tonnes by 2030.

The report also calls for a full assessment of the business and public sectors to see where the main opportunities to implement distributed energy technologies lie.

It suggests four main steps businesses should focus on – increasing visibility of their energy usage, balancing energy sources with diverse approaches, reducing risk by assessing possible disruptions to supply and linking energy and business plans in a formal strategy.

Jorge Pikunic, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: “The good news is that business and the public sector can play a central role over the next decade in our path to decarbonisation.

“This report shows how by adopting distributed energy technologies, we can significantly reduce emissions and make a positive impact to the economy at the same time.”