Latest Jobs – Marketing Manager – Utility People

A leading energy consultancy are looking for a Marketing Manager – a brand new role due to expansion. The brand-new marketing function will form part of their sales and marketing division, with the Marketing Manager’s primary focus to support the new sales business activity, building on reputation and brand credibility, and continuing to raise the profile externally to generate new customer enquiries. So, if you are a modern marketeer, with a creative mind and a flair for influencing through words, plus experience of promoting brands through social media and driving leads to a sales team, apply for the Marketing Manager today!
Job Responsibilities:
- Digital marketing
- Conference co-ordination and PR and Events management
- Online content copywriting
- Internal and External Communication standards
- Marketing collateral content and co-ordination
- Lead generation and supporting the sales team KPI growth targets
- Industry & Business Award entries
- Strategic market share planning
- Proposition management
- Annual theme ownership
- Brand ownership
- Carry out data analysis and problem solving.
Experience Required:
- Understanding Gas & Electricity supply industries and education sector would be an advantage
- Strong literacy and computer skills
- Segmented Education campaign management
- Event management
- Demonstrate a positive ‘can do’ attitude – a highly motivated individual
- Ability to hit targets under pressure
- Ability to manage / organise own workload
- Meticulous attention to detail
