Latest Jobs – Marketing Manager – Utility People

A leading energy consultancy are looking for a Marketing Manager – a brand new role due to expansion. The brand-new marketing function will form part of their sales and marketing division, with the Marketing Manager’s primary focus to support the new sales business activity, building on reputation and brand credibility, and continuing to raise the profile externally to generate new customer enquiries. So, if you are a modern marketeer, with a creative mind and a flair for influencing through words, plus experience of promoting brands through social media and driving leads to a sales team, apply for the Marketing Manager today!

Job Responsibilities:

Digital marketing

Conference co-ordination and PR and Events management

Online content copywriting

Internal and External Communication standards

Marketing collateral content and co-ordination

Lead generation and supporting the sales team KPI growth targets

Industry & Business Award entries

Strategic market share planning

Proposition management

Annual theme ownership

Brand ownership

Carry out data analysis and problem solving.

Experience Required:

Understanding Gas & Electricity supply industries and education sector would be an advantage

Strong literacy and computer skills

Segmented Education campaign management

Event management

Demonstrate a positive ‘can do’ attitude – a highly motivated individual

Ability to hit targets under pressure

Ability to manage / organise own workload

Meticulous attention to detail

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.