Latest Jobs – Business Analyst (Water) – Utility People

Our client is a very reputable consultancy providing a range of software products to suppliers across the water industry. They are looking for a Business Analyst to join their team with an overall aim of supporting the improvement of customer contact, debt recovery and billing processes for their customers. The Business Analyst will have good technical knowledge and will work collaboratively with the Design & Concept team, from initial client engagement through to implementation. So, if you are a technical Business Analyst with the ability to write detailed functional specs, apply today

Job Responsibilities:

Develop appropriate high-level designs, time estimates and costs for design projects

Partner with existing external Customers to gather business requirements and create a clear conceptual design to meet those business requirements.

Manage and sign off functional designs – utilise experience and skills to assess and advise on the practicability of alternatives, marrying up functional designs with technical limitations.

Project manage the full design life cycle from design through to implementation. Facilitating and maintaining clear communication between the service desk, developers and customers

Participate in early life support for implementations/upgrades of software at client sites

Experience Required:

Strong analytical and conceptual skills

Proven stakeholder and change management experience

Ability to write detailed functional specifications, that enable the developers to develop new or modify existing functionality.

Strong written and verbal skills, able to communicate clearly with stakeholders.

ISEB/BCS is desirable

Previous experience and gained knowledge of billing systems is desirable.

Previous experience of facilitating and running workshops for clients is essential.

Experience of both Waterfall and Agile approach.

A strong work ethic to ensure client deliverables are achieved.

