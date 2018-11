This year’s Energy Live Expo┬áin London, which saw Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry headlining the event, attracted more than 500 people from across the industry.

It was a jam-packed day of content covering topics including energy policy, the future of supply, energy independence and technology and ending with drinks and networking.

But what did the delegates think? Watch the video to find out.

Do check back on ELN for more videos and interviews from the event over the coming days.