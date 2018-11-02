Latest Jobs – Business Development Manager – Pulse Business Energy

Latest Jobs

Seniority Level – Mid-Senior level
Industry – Utilities Oil & Energy
Employment Type – Full-time
Job Functions – Sales Business Development Strategy/Planning

We are recruiting for a exciting position within our Energy and Water team. This position is based in our newly opened London Waterloo offices.

We are looking to recruit a proactive, hungry, energetic Business Development Manager to spearhead our new business drive.

Ideally, you will have deep knowledge of the Energy market built over a number of years in a sales role.

About Arrow and Pulse:

  • Pulse are the Energy arm of Arrow Business Communications, a Private Equity backed IT, Telecoms and Energy reseller who have doubled in size over the past 2 years.
  • London Waterloo location in a newly opened office with pool table and beer fridge.
  • Pulse specialize in any company with high or complex energy needs with a focus on I&C verticals including Data Centers, Factories, Office Buildings, Managing Agents and Retail chains.
  • Our efficient systems also allow us to service Mid Market or SMB customers efficiently as necessary.
  • Pulse have won industry awards over the past 3 years for Energy Buying and Trading and Technical Innovations for our in house Energy Management System and sit in the top echelon of Cornwall’s TPI rankings.
  • Arrow have also recently won Awards for Employee Engagement and sit in the top 5% of companies in the UK based up on Employee surveys / feedback.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Be responsible for creating and driving all lead generation activity.
  • Be the first point of call for incoming enquiries and opportunities.
  • Coordinate and run Pulse’s response to all tender and RFP opportunities.
  • Work closely with our Marketing Team to develop the marketing calendar of energy campaigns.
  • Work closely with the wider Arrow sales team to facilitate sales of energy products into the Telecoms and IT customer base.
  • Help continue to build and maintain Pulse’s network of lead / recommendation sources.
  • Represent Pulse and Arrow at networking events and shows.

Requirements:

  • Proactive, hungry, driven sales professional.
  • Happy to work autonomously to create opportunities but also work with the wider Pulse and Arrow teams to close and implement.
  • Ability to quickly build a network of lead sources.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic company.
  • Happy to work with initiative to create new opportunities.
  • A team player with a positive, optimistic outlook.
  • Minimum – Degree level education.
  • Experience in the Utilities sector.

Benefits:

  • Competitive Salary and Commission Scheme.
  • Structured company training passport scheme covering a wide range of skills.
  • Company Pension Scheme and matching contributions.
  • A platform of other benefits including private healthcare, life assurance, holiday trading and much more.
  • After one year of employment, all permanent staff become shareholders in Arrow.
  • Social and fun work environment.

