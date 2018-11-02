Latest Jobs – Business Development Manager – Pulse Business Energy

We are recruiting for a exciting position within our Energy and Water team. This position is based in our newly opened London Waterloo offices.
We are looking to recruit a proactive, hungry, energetic Business Development Manager to spearhead our new business drive.
Ideally, you will have deep knowledge of the Energy market built over a number of years in a sales role.
About Arrow and Pulse:
- Pulse are the Energy arm of Arrow Business Communications, a Private Equity backed IT, Telecoms and Energy reseller who have doubled in size over the past 2 years.
- London Waterloo location in a newly opened office with pool table and beer fridge.
- Pulse specialize in any company with high or complex energy needs with a focus on I&C verticals including Data Centers, Factories, Office Buildings, Managing Agents and Retail chains.
- Our efficient systems also allow us to service Mid Market or SMB customers efficiently as necessary.
- Pulse have won industry awards over the past 3 years for Energy Buying and Trading and Technical Innovations for our in house Energy Management System and sit in the top echelon of Cornwall’s TPI rankings.
- Arrow have also recently won Awards for Employee Engagement and sit in the top 5% of companies in the UK based up on Employee surveys / feedback.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Be responsible for creating and driving all lead generation activity.
- Be the first point of call for incoming enquiries and opportunities.
- Coordinate and run Pulse’s response to all tender and RFP opportunities.
- Work closely with our Marketing Team to develop the marketing calendar of energy campaigns.
- Work closely with the wider Arrow sales team to facilitate sales of energy products into the Telecoms and IT customer base.
- Help continue to build and maintain Pulse’s network of lead / recommendation sources.
- Represent Pulse and Arrow at networking events and shows.
Requirements:
- Proactive, hungry, driven sales professional.
- Happy to work autonomously to create opportunities but also work with the wider Pulse and Arrow teams to close and implement.
- Ability to quickly build a network of lead sources.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic company.
- Happy to work with initiative to create new opportunities.
- A team player with a positive, optimistic outlook.
- Minimum – Degree level education.
- Experience in the Utilities sector.
Benefits:
- Competitive Salary and Commission Scheme.
- Structured company training passport scheme covering a wide range of skills.
- Company Pension Scheme and matching contributions.
- A platform of other benefits including private healthcare, life assurance, holiday trading and much more.
- After one year of employment, all permanent staff become shareholders in Arrow.
- Social and fun work environment.
For more information click here.
This is a promoted article.