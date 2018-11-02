Latest Jobs – Business Development Manager – Pulse Business Energy

We are recruiting for a exciting position within our Energy and Water team. This position is based in our newly opened London Waterloo offices.

We are looking to recruit a proactive, hungry, energetic Business Development Manager to spearhead our new business drive.

Ideally, you will have deep knowledge of the Energy market built over a number of years in a sales role.

About Arrow and Pulse:

Pulse are the Energy arm of Arrow Business Communications, a Private Equity backed IT, Telecoms and Energy reseller who have doubled in size over the past 2 years.

London Waterloo location in a newly opened office with pool table and beer fridge.

Pulse specialize in any company with high or complex energy needs with a focus on I&C verticals including Data Centers, Factories, Office Buildings, Managing Agents and Retail chains.

Our efficient systems also allow us to service Mid Market or SMB customers efficiently as necessary.

Pulse have won industry awards over the past 3 years for Energy Buying and Trading and Technical Innovations for our in house Energy Management System and sit in the top echelon of Cornwall’s TPI rankings.

Arrow have also recently won Awards for Employee Engagement and sit in the top 5% of companies in the UK based up on Employee surveys / feedback.

Duties and responsibilities:

Be responsible for creating and driving all lead generation activity.

Be the first point of call for incoming enquiries and opportunities.

Coordinate and run Pulse’s response to all tender and RFP opportunities.

Work closely with our Marketing Team to develop the marketing calendar of energy campaigns.

Work closely with the wider Arrow sales team to facilitate sales of energy products into the Telecoms and IT customer base.

Help continue to build and maintain Pulse’s network of lead / recommendation sources.

Represent Pulse and Arrow at networking events and shows.

Requirements:

Proactive, hungry, driven sales professional.

Happy to work autonomously to create opportunities but also work with the wider Pulse and Arrow teams to close and implement.

Ability to quickly build a network of lead sources.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic company.

Happy to work with initiative to create new opportunities.

A team player with a positive, optimistic outlook.

Minimum – Degree level education.

Experience in the Utilities sector.

Benefits:

Competitive Salary and Commission Scheme.

Structured company training passport scheme covering a wide range of skills.

Company Pension Scheme and matching contributions.

A platform of other benefits including private healthcare, life assurance, holiday trading and much more.

After one year of employment, all permanent staff become shareholders in Arrow.

Social and fun work environment.

